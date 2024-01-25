The Pathetic Journey of Amy Comey Backstabber

What do John Roberts and ACB have in common? They are conservative Christians. Are you starting to figure out that Christianity isn't saving us from anything. In fact the evidence suggests it is doing the opposite of that.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.