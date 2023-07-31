BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Deadly Drug Remdesivir Given Without Consent Nearly Kills Mother of Two - Greta Crawford
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
395 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
26 views • 07/31/2023

During the Covid pandemic, Greta Crawford was admitted to the hospital with Covid-19 and pneumonia, but the most grueling struggle to reclaim her health came when she was given Remdesivir, an experimental drug that she says nearly took her life. While hospitalized, Greta was repeatedly harassed and pressured to receive the Covid jab, which she refused. In addition, Greta was not given the chance to give informed consent before she was administered Remdesivir by the hospital. Today, Greta is the founder of Protocol Kills, a website dedicated to providing incredible, in-depth resources for those who have experienced or who are experiencing abuse in a hostile hospital environment or lost loved ones who were killed in the hospital.



TAKEAWAYS


Greta’s reaction to Remdesivir was extremely painful and caused her kidneys to begin shutting down in a matter of minutes


Greta also illegally received the drug Baricitinib - she didn’t know this until she saw her paperwork after she was released from the hospital


NO doctor gave her an opportunity to give informed consent which is completely illegal


Texas State Senator Bob Hall has diligently worked to protect the Constitutional rights of Texans in his state


🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Give a Derm (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3HyZmWA

Deaths by Hospital Protocol Video: https://bit.ly/4464PMI

Our Patient Rights: https://bit.ly/3Pq7mNF

Patient Caregivers and Consent Forms: https://bit.ly/42OIthG


🔗 CONNECT WITH PROTOCOL KILLS

Website: https://www.protocolkills.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Protocolkills

Facebook Group: https://bit.ly/3OwBQM3

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/protocolkills/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/protocolkills

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@protocolkills

Podcast: https://bit.ly/3Y808QN

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ProtocolKills

Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@ProtocolKills


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



Keywords
drugsbidenmotherpandemichospitalsdoctorsfauciprotocolsjabpneumoniakidneysremdesivircovid pandemicgreta crawfordtina griffincounter culture mom show
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy