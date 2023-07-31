Deadly Drug Remdesivir Given Without Consent Nearly Kills Mother of Two - Greta Crawford

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
During the Covid pandemic, Greta Crawford was admitted to the hospital with Covid-19 and pneumonia, but the most grueling struggle to reclaim her health came when she was given Remdesivir, an experimental drug that she says nearly took her life. While hospitalized, Greta was repeatedly harassed and pressured to receive the Covid jab, which she refused. In addition, Greta was not given the chance to give informed consent before she was administered Remdesivir by the hospital. Today, Greta is the founder of Protocol Kills, a website dedicated to providing incredible, in-depth resources for those who have experienced or who are experiencing abuse in a hostile hospital environment or lost loved ones who were killed in the hospital.
TAKEAWAYS
Greta’s reaction to Remdesivir was extremely painful and caused her kidneys to begin shutting down in a matter of minutes
Greta also illegally received the drug Baricitinib - she didn’t know this until she saw her paperwork after she was released from the hospital
NO doctor gave her an opportunity to give informed consent which is completely illegal
Texas State Senator Bob Hall has diligently worked to protect the Constitutional rights of Texans in his state
Give a Derm (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3HyZmWA
Deaths by Hospital Protocol Video: https://bit.ly/4464PMI
Our Patient Rights: https://bit.ly/3Pq7mNF
Patient Caregivers and Consent Forms: https://bit.ly/42OIthG
Website: https://www.protocolkills.com/
