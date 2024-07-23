If Racial Differences Don't Exist.... 2

Blacks don't ice skate. They don't ski, snowboard or participate in any winter sports. Ninety-eight percent of blacks can't swim. Their excuse for this is that it's because White people wouldn't allow blacks into public swimming pools during the 1940's through the 1960's. That's why 10 year old blacks today can't swim, because their grand parents weren't allowed into public swimming pools.





Sound ridiculous? About as ridiculous as them blaming “White racism” for hurricane Katrina hitting New Orleans. So do all the other excuses as to why they can't do much of anything but rape, rob and murder. That's what their country cousins back on the dark continent do best. And let's not forget the Voodoo cannibalism. Yes, they like to eat each other too.



