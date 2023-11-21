BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🇳🇿 New Zealand Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, Address to UN Will Make You Cry TEARS of Despair
Real Free News
Real Free News
173 views • 11/21/2023

Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister and Minister for National Insecurity and Insanity, Child Poverty Expansion, and Ministerial Screwups of New Zealand, addresses the general master debaters of the 77th Session of the General Ass-embly of the UN Morons (New York, 20 - 26 September 2022).


Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern told world leaders, “My war on reality should be illegal. It is immoral. It is a direct attack on innocent children and I am everything that this community should stand against.”


#JacindaArdern #climatechange #motherearth #climatesummit #goodsummit #crazy #climatewackos #wierdos #speech #motivation #motivational #motivationalspeech #inspiration #inspirationalspeech #commencement #commencementspeech #badactor #fake #phony #lose #stupid #pathetic #wimp #comedy #standupcomic #comedyroutine #award #awardceremony #thatswasup


FAIR-USE COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER*

*Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, commenting, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute for, but not limited to, Non-profit, educational or personal use.

Keywords
current eventsnewsheadlines
