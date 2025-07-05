Israel: Sadistic Ritual Sexual Abuse - Multiple women testified before a joint Knesset committee, accusing senior figures of involvement in sadistic ritual sexual abuse, including child trafficking...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BREAKING this morning: Multiple women, including Yael Ariel and Yael Shitrit, testified before a joint Knesset committee today, accusing senior figures of involvement in sadistic ritual sexual abuse, including child trafficking, torture, drugging, and gang rape.
One survivor said she’s only “a drop in the ocean” compared to thousands of victims.
Police have acknowledged the claims and say a national intelligence unit is reviewing the evidence.