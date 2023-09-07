Judge Nap: What If...?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“The Plain Truth” segment that got Andrew Napolitano’s show canceled on Fox News:
• That government is best which governs least.
• The people are entitled to a government that stays within the confines of the Constitution.
• The Constitution was written to keep the government off the people’s backs.
Fox Business | Freedom Watch With Judge Napolitano (13 February 2012)