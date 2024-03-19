Supreme Court Allows Texas To Enforce Controversial Immigration Law—For Now

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Supreme Court determined in a ruling that Texas can enforce a controversial law letting state and local law enforcement arrest people they believe entered the country illegally—delivering a blow to the Biden administration, which asked the Supreme Court to get involved earlier this month, arguing the state was acting beyond its authority.
