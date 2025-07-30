The Tax & Money Show Episode 70 with Kevin J Johnston - YOUR TAX QUESTIONS ANSWERED!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🎙 THE TAX AND MONEY SHOW – EPISODE 70
with Kevin J. Johnston, Canada’s Number One Income Tax & Corporate Tax Expert
📺 Live Every Tuesday at 9PM Eastern Time
Tune in at www.FreedomReport.ca
and stream on TikTok: www.TikTok.com/RealKevinJJohnston
and Instagram: www.Instagram.com/KevinJJohnstonForever
This is another powerful edition of YOUR TAX QUESTIONS ANSWERED — where Kevin answers every single question live on air. From CEBA loan traps to HST disputes, you get real solutions that your accountant is too scared to talk about.
You ask it — Kevin answers it. Live, raw, and unfiltered. With over 20 years of experience and over $42 million in tax reversals under his belt, Kevin J. Johnston doesn’t dodge questions — he obliterates the CRA’s lies with facts.
Don't let misinformation or lazy accountants ruin your business. This episode is your chance to get answers, fix your filings, and eliminate corporate debt forever.
