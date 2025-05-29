BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Elon Musk Leaves Trump Administration | What’s Next for Tesla & Politics? | News Plus Globe
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
53 views • 3 months ago

Elon Musk Leaves Trump Administration | What’s Next for Tesla & Politics? | News Plus Globe

Description:

Elon Musk has officially stepped down from his role in the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). After months of leading efforts to cut government spending, Musk criticized the recent federal spending bill and announced he will refocus on Tesla and his other ventures.


In this video, we break down Musk’s departure, what it means for his companies, and his future political involvement. Stay tuned to News Plus Globe for the latest updates on Elon Musk and global news.


Hashtags:

#ElonMusk #Tesla #TrumpAdministration #DOGE #GovernmentEfficiency #Politics #NewsPlusGlobe #ElonMuskNews #TechNews #BreakingNews

Keywords
us economyelon muskmuskelonelon musk interviewelon musk trumpdonald trump elon muskelon musk donald trumpelon musk euaelon musk sonelon musk quitdoge elon musktrump elon muskelon musk kudlowelon musk shockedmusk kudlowelon musk cold openelon musk white houseelon musk sai governoelon musk leaves trumpelon musk crashing outelon musk stepping downdid elon musk leave trumpelon musk sai governo trump
