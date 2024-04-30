ET Contact, Artemis Accords, Space Ark and “20 and back” SSP claims

Michael Salla, week in review





Apr 27, 2024





Exopolitics Today Week in Review with Dr Michael Salla – April 27, 2024





Topics

Tucker Carlson on UFOs causing serious brain injuries to individuals that get too close.

Slovenia just became the 39th country to sign the Artemis Accords

Russia’s Hidden World of SSPs, Psi-Corps and ET Alliances: Webinar Trailer

News update from Galactic Federation about recent events on the Moon and the Iran-Israel.

Video introduction to six courses that are part of the Exopolitics Certificate program for Summer 2024.

Another communication Ruezo Zanrico about suspicious Naval activity in Atlantic Ocean where a giant Space Ark lays submerged.

Jason Sands is a new whistleblower describing his participation in a 20 and back program

Former Snr Pentagon official releases insider info about an intact UFO recovered in Kingman Arizona in 1950

A Lifetime of ET Contacts, Paranormal Experiences & UFO Investigations: Interview with Robert Morningstar

Billy Carson publicly reveals his ET contact story displaying his powerful emotional reaction and the havoc it created in his family.

Shenzhou-18 [divine vessel] is China’s seventh crewed mission to the Tiangong space station and 13th human spaceflight mission.

Why did Russia veto a UN resolution preventing nuclear weapons in space?

Galileo Project uses its latest large grant to establish a third UAP observatory while ET and SSP experiencers continue to be ignored.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GBVjKcBi4PI