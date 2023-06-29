Scott Ritter On What Happens After Wagner

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
George Galloway with another excellent interview with Scott Ritter on post-Wagner Russia.
Video Source:
George Galloway - M.O.A.T.S.
Closing theme music:
'Super Spiffy' by David Fesliyan
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between George Calloway, Scott Ritter, or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.
pce fri01:47