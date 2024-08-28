10 Overlooked Founders Who Helped Shape the Constitution

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
While names like Madison, Hamilton, and Washington often dominate discussions about the Constitution, many other Founders played vital roles in shaping it. In this episode, we're uncovering the contributions of ten often-overlooked figures who significantly influenced the Constitution - some you may know, and others that might surprise you. Get ready to discover the often-ignored stories of Founders like Wilson, Dickinson, Rutledge, Mason, Randolph, and more, whose contributions deserve our attention.
Path to Liberty: August 28, 2024