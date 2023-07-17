BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

And We Know 7.17.2023 TRUTH is DOMINATING the AIRWAVES! Trump, Tucker combo deliver knockouts! PRAY!
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
103 views • 07/18/2023

LT of And We Know


July 17, 2023


The weekend was filled with so many great comebacks for freedom. The exposure of all the RINOS, exposing election fraud, the capturing of the truth behind Ukraine, the trafficking of children, the MRNA jabs illegal in FL… we will show you all of this plus a great video about how the enemy works to go after our children.


Get BETTER HEALTH with Field of Greens

Go to www.fieldofgreens.com and use promo code LT for 15% off a one-time purchase and 10% off a subscription.

————————

Protect your investments with And We Know

http://andweknow.com/gold

Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.

—————————————————————

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*Sons Bowling channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Bowlin_Bros

—————————————————

Remnant Revolution Tourt

https://remnantrevolutiontour.com/


Support a K9 Program

https://rinseoff.com/products/donation


Vivek explains how the White House uses private actors like BlackRock ( larry fink ) to implement what they can't get passed through Congress, label it ESG, and claim it's good for the environment. https://t.me/c/1716023008/189099


Eduardo Verastegui - the mainstream media doesn’t care about saving children https://t.me/c/1716023008/189041


Mike is the only one I'm hearing say we will have a great revival https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/46011


Put yourself in Putin’s shoes. https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/121787


President Trump deserves the term that was stolen from him in 2020. https://t.me/vDarknessFalls/18972


"If I was the devil..." https://t.me/qthestormrider777/16736


45 explains why he has to be so tough: https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/13546

——————————

*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5


*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591


➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/


➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/


➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16


Connect with us in the following ways:

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow

----------The Patriot Light Socials----------

📣 Truth Social: https://tinyurl.com/5n7sxebb

🐦 Twitter: https://tinyurl.com/y7hv6t5b

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4


➜ ALL LINKS: https://linktr.ee/andweknow828


➜ LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow


📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u


➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/


Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v30kkn0-7.17.23-truth-is-dominating-the-airwaves-trump-tucker-combo-deliver-knockou.html

Keywords
trumpfreedomnewschildrenfloridadeep statetruthtuckerukrainechild traffickingknockoutsrinosprayelection fraudltand we knowexposing evilmrna jab illegal
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy