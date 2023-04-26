PEOPLE FOR PEOPLE RADIO - DR. RIMA TRUTH REPORTS - THE HARROWING STORY OF SHARON McLOUGHLIN 26TH APRIL 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DR. RIMA E. LAIBOW (MD)
TUESDAY 11 PM UK - 3 PM PACIFIC - 5 PM CENTRAL - 6 PM EASTERN
DR. RIMA TRUTH REPORTS - THE HARROWING STORY OF SHARON McLOUGHLIN 26TH APRIL 2023
Rima E. Laibow, M.D. is Medical Director of the Natural Solutions Foundation. She is a graduate of Albert Einstein College of Medicine (1970) who believes passionately in the right of Americans to choose their own health paths. She has practiced drug-free, natural medicine for 50 years by seeking the underlying cause of every illness and ailment and treating that root cause.
https://davidicke.com/2022/01/04/just-a-theory-right-study-evidence-for-a-connection-between-coronavirus-disease-19-and-exposure-to-radiofrequency-radiation-from-wireless-communications-including-5g/
Sacha Stone & Sharon Mcloughlin EXPOSING GLOBAL GOVERNMENT RUN INSTITUTIONAL CHILD TRAFFICKING FOR PROFIT
SRA, ADRENOCHROME, HARVESTING & GENOCIDE by the Global Satanic CULT of Psychopathic, Freemason, Pedophiles & their minions throughout most Government Run Agencies eg. (daycares, schools, hospitals, doctors, psychiatric hospitals, social services, police, prosecutioners, judges, politicians, lawyers, tax office/IRS & many more!)
Part 1. https://www.bitchute.com/video/KGb07bA7x4GP/
Part 2.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jrely1sFocqj/
Part 3.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PadtnxxIvdaa/
Part 4.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/i2znReTuFcJe/
Patent Proving the jabbed are connected to the wireless technology and now AI HUMAN HYBRIDS
https://patents.google.com/patent/US11107588B2/en