Trump Gives "Mark" Of Respect To Pope Francis Attending Funeral. Conclave Meetings Expose Hypocrisy

Trump Gives 'Mark' Of Respect To Pope Francis Attending Funeral In Rome. Conclave Secret Meetings Begin. Trump heading to Rome to join Dozens of world leaders at funeral for Pope Francis. President Donald Trump is heading to Rome on Friday to attend the funeral of Pope Francis on Saturday. The trip provides an opportunity for impromptu diplomacy, as dozens of other heads of state and government are slated to attend, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron. Notably expected to be absent: Russian President Vladimir Putin. Meanwhile, Trump’s approval ratings on immigration, relatively strong in the early weeks of his second term, have dipped into negative territory





HONORING THE MEMORY OF HIS HOLINESS POPE FRANCIS. A Proclamation. As a mark of respect for the memory of His Holiness Pope Francis, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, on the day of interment. I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations.





Trump To Sign Law Against Seventh Day Adventists. Trump Holds Catholic Mass In White House w Staff: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vsaAKxwt4D8&t=52s





What is the Mark of The Beast? Bible Prophecy In Revelation. The Seal of God. Bible Explains Itself: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_-9mpG6-szY&t=1s





The Greatest SDA Apostasy In Presen Truth: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm3zLw8RS9xMcIni7Qx5vTtW&si=fpqvI1wJqrSNEO2I





Ryan Day & CockRoach Poison Response. Leaving The SDA GC Or Leaving Christ. 5 Apostasies SDA Ignore: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z4UWRN1R_YU&t=18s





SDA Prophecy Fulfills! Pope Francis Dies @ 88. 1st Jesuit Pope Ever Met With Vice President JD Vance: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cHnb-RYG60k&t=96s





3 SDA Pastors Will Die In 1 Month. Feed The Flock of the SDA Slaughter. Cutting Down Christmas Trees: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qrdC7ul6oto&t=28s





‘Conclave’ Streaming Numbers Jump After Pope Francis’ Death. Experts said that the 2024 film accurately portrayed the papal selection process. How do you process the death of a world figure like Pope Francis? With prayers, rituals and, apparently, movies.





Streaming minutes for the 2024 Oscar-winning film “Conclave,” which explores the Byzantine process of selecting a new pope, jumped this week after the news of the pope’s passing, according to the tracking firm Luminate. Viewership also jumped for Netflix’s 2019 picture “The Two Popes.”





Even before Amazon Prime Video made “Conclave” available at no extra cost to subscribers on Tuesday, the film’s total daily U.S. streaming viewership jumped on Monday to 6.9 million minutes watched, compared with 966,000 the previous Monday. On Tuesday, the numbers of minutes watched jumped to 18.3 million, compared with 574,000 the previous Tuesday.





