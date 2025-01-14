California Fires Line Up In EXACT Same Path As New Rail System

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
It seems these fires have cut a path right where they want to run the new rail system. Coincidence? I think Not!
Energy company Edison International was sued on Monday for its alleged role in igniting at least one of the wildfires in Los Angeles County.
Bloomberg reports, "The lawsuit is on behalf of a group of homeowners, renters, business owners and others with properties destroyed by the Eaton Fire in the Pasadena area," adding, "The suit alleges a Southern California Edison pole holding power lines was the cause of the blaze that leveled the town of Altadena."
Learn More:
https://www.zerohedge.com/weather/inferno-plagued-palisades-braces-santa-ana-windstorm-death-toll-rises
Your Support of Independent Media Is Appreciated.
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/DAHBOO7
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/dahboo7
Mirrored - DAHBOO77
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/