🚨 How Antipsychotics Increase Psychosis Risk 🚨
50 views • 4 months ago

🔍 Did you know? Antipsychotics block dopamine receptors in the brain, but this could lead to long-term risks 😲


💡👨🤝 Robert Whitaker, acclaimed journalist and author of Mad in America explains by blocking these receptors, the brain enters a “dopamine super-sensitive” state, which actually makes it more vulnerable to psychosis in the long run.


🎶 https://tinyurl.com/465z8ztm


⚠️ What happens next?


✅ Increased risk of relapse after stopping the meds

✅ A higher density of dopamine receptors in the brain, which can make things worse over time


🔑 The key takeaway? These drugs may disrupt normal dopamine function, potentially setting the stage for worse outcomes down the line.


👩⚕️ Always consult with a healthcare professional when considering or adjusting treatments!


🕵️ Want to dive deeper into this intriguing topic? Click the link in our bio or description above. 👆📎

mental health awarenesspsychosisantipsychotics
