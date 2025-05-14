🚨 How Antipsychotics Increase Psychosis Risk 🚨

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🔍 Did you know? Antipsychotics block dopamine receptors in the brain, but this could lead to long-term risks 😲
💡👨🤝 Robert Whitaker, acclaimed journalist and author of Mad in America explains by blocking these receptors, the brain enters a “dopamine super-sensitive” state, which actually makes it more vulnerable to psychosis in the long run.
🎶 https://tinyurl.com/465z8ztm
⚠️ What happens next?
✅ Increased risk of relapse after stopping the meds
✅ A higher density of dopamine receptors in the brain, which can make things worse over time
🔑 The key takeaway? These drugs may disrupt normal dopamine function, potentially setting the stage for worse outcomes down the line.
👩⚕️ Always consult with a healthcare professional when considering or adjusting treatments!
🕵️ Want to dive deeper into this intriguing topic? Click the link in our bio or description above. 👆📎