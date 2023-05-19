Bombshell: How FBI Director Chris Wray Was Bought By China

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
China seems to own everyone in Washington. How? Everyone in Washington D.C. worships at the altar of money. They hate America but they love money.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
1. AmericasVoice.news - CHINA HEARING EXPOSES THE CCP'S STRATEGIC ADVANTAGE
https://americasvoice.news/video/nAoIswJ72fb9eOW/
2. AmericasVoice.news - War Room -Steve Bannon Asks Darren Beattie what can be done when all the government agencies are compromised
https://americasvoice.news/video/oD5bqscpgCQtgr0/
For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com