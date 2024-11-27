Martyr Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades striking Zionist enemy soldiers positions in Tal Zaarab, west of Rafah, with 120 mm heavy mortars, Gaza, occupied Palestine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Martyr Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades (PFLP) striking Zionist enemy soldiers positions in Tal Zaarab, west of Rafah, with 120 mm heavy mortars, in retaliation for the Zionist occupation’s crimes against the Palestinian and Lebanese peoples, Gaza, occupied Palestine
Dated: 24/11/2024
