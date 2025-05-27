HATED BY ANTI-VAXXERS ⚕ HIS PUBLIC FALLOUT WITH JOE ROGAN 💉😷☠⚰ HOTEZTHEKILLER [DOCTOR MIKE]

Don't be gulled by the human-looking face - you are staring at a BONA FIDE ACCESSORY TO WHITE GENOCIDE, #HOTEZTHEKILLER 💉😷☠⚰





The Checkup with Doctor Mike

Pre-order Dr. Peter Hotez' new book "Science Under Siege" here: https://www.hachettebookgroup.com/titles/michael-e-mann/science-under-siege/9781541705494/





Follow Dr. Hotez on X/Twitter: https://x.com/PeterHotez?





I'll teach you how to become the media's go-to expert in your field. Enroll in The Professional's Media Academy now: https://www.professionalsmediaacademy.com/





Listen to my podcast, The Checkup with Doctor Mike, here:

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5NdDCZh1OCLkpoXGp9yAqx

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-checkup-with-doctor-mike/id1646695974





00:00 Intro

2:04 Complexity of Battling Misinformation

05:51 Making His Owns Vaccines

14:23 His Joe Rogan/RFK Controversy

25:00 Doctors On Social Media

27:45 Online Abuse From Elon Musk

29:22 Meeting with RFK Jr. / Measles

42:30 Attacks From Other Doctors

44:44 The Failure Of COVID Messaging

53:37 Vaccine Funding / Autism

1:07:47 Casey Means / Removing MAHA

1:10:12 The Future Of Medical Experts

1:19:18 AI

1:23:03 Climate Change vs. Vaccines

1:27:42 Our Impact / Hookworm Vaccine





Help us continue the fight against medical misinformation and change the world through charity by becoming a Doctor Mike Resident on Patreon where every month I donate 100% of the proceeds to the charity, organization, or cause of your choice! Residents get access to bonus content, an exclusive discord community, and many other perks for just $10 a month. Become a Resident today:





/ doctormike





Let’s connect:





IG: https://www.instagram.com/doctor.mike/?hl=en

Twitter: https://x.com/RealDoctorMike

FB: https://www.facebook.com/realdoctormike

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@doctormike?lang=en

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/DoctorMike/





Contact Email: [email protected]

Executive Producer: Doctor Mike

Production Director and Editor: Dan Owens

Managing Editor and Producer: Sam Bowers

Editor and Designer: Caroline Weigum

Editor: Juan Carlos Zuniga





Select photos/videos provided by Getty Images *





** The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace a consultation with your own doctor/health professional **





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lOENiwpTTPM&pp=ygUVaGF0ZWQgYnkgYW50aS12YXh4ZXJz





Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9vb8jt