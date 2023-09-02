⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - 1400, (2 Sept 2023) - ENG Text only

Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(2 September 2023)

▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Zaporozhye direction, the RU Group of Forces' units, artillery & aviation repelled 4 attacks by AFU 47th, 65th mechanised brigades, the 46th Aeromobile Brig, the 82nd Air Assault Brig & the 15th National Guard Brig near Rabotino & Verbovoye (Zaporozhye region).

▫️Over the past 24 hrs, up to 115 AFU servicemen, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 4 motor vehicles, 2 M777 artillery systems, 1 U.S.-manufactured M119 towed howitzer, as well as 2 howitzers: 1 Msta-B howitzer & 1 D-30 howitzer were eliminated.

▫️One U.S.-manu AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery warfare radar has been destroyed near Charivnoye (Zaporozhye reg).

▫️In South Donetsk direction, the Vostok Group of Forces' units, supported by Army Aviation and artillery, launched attacks at the AFU 72nd Mech Brig near Ugledarn (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️In addition, one ammunition depot of the AFU 117th Mech Brigade has been destroyed near Kamyshevakha (Zaporozhye region).

▫️The enemy losses were more than 105 AFU militants, four tanks, three infantry fighting vehicles, six motor vehicles, two Akatsiya and Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems, as well as two howitzers: one D-20 howitzer and one D-30 howitzer.

▫️In Donetsk direction, (https://t.me/mod_russia/30078) Russian troops actively improved positions along the front line close to Klescheyevka (Donetsk People's Republic.)

▫️Over the past 24 hours, the Yug Group of Forces' units, artillery and aviation repelled five attacks of AFU 129th, 241st territorial defence brigades' assault groups near Artyomovsk (Donetsk People's Republic), as well as three attacks of the AFU 109th Territorial Defence Brigade'units and the 79th Air Assault Brigade's units close to Maryinka (Donetsk People's Republic.)

▫️More than 250 AFU servicemen, one tank, one infantry fighting vehicle, four armoured fighting vehicles, two motor veicles, one Strela-10 surface-to-air missile system, one Polish-manufactured Krab self-propelled artillery system, two D-20 howitzers, one D-30 howitzer, as well as one U.S.-manufactured M119 howitzer were eliminated.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, the Zapad Group of Forces' units, supported by Army Aviation and artillery, launched attacks at the AFU 103rd Territorial Defence Brigade's units near Kislovka (Kharkov region).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 40 servicemen, three armoured fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, one U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery system, and one D-20 howitzer.

▫️In Krasny Liman direction, as a result of coordinated actions by units of the Tsentr Group of Forces, Army Aviation, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems, two attacks by assault groups of the 5th National Guard Brigade's units and the 67th Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been repelled close to Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).

▫️In addition, AFU 63rd and 67th mechanised brigades' units have been hit near Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), and Kuzmino (Lugansk People's Republic).

▫️More than 60 AFU servicemen, as well as two armoured fighting vehicles, two pickup trucks, and two D-30 howitzers were eliminated.

▫️In Kherson direction, the enemy losses were more than 30 Ukrainian servicemen, two motor vehicles, and one D-30 howitzer.

▫️One field ammunition depot of the AFU 106th Territorial Defence Brigade was destroyed near Tyaginka (Kherson region), as well as one UAV control post close to Otradokamenka (Kherson region).

▫️Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised manpower and military hardware in 108 areas.

▫️Two command and observation posts of the 28th Mechanised Brigade of the AFU have been destroyed near Dyleevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️One communications center of the AFU 110th Mechanised Brigade has been destroyed near Avdeyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️Air defence systems intercepted two U.S.manufactured HIMARS rocket-propelled projectiles and one HARM anti-radar missile.

▫️Over the past 24 hours, 25 AFU unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down near Trudovskoye, Kodema, Klinovoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Pshenichnoye, Ocheretovatoye and Tarasovka (Zaporozhye region), as well as Tavolzhanka (Kharkov region)

📊In total, 466 airplanes, 247 helicopters, 6,318 unmanned aerial vehicles, 435 air defence missile systems, 11,607 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,147 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 6,182 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 12,620 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed during the special military operation.