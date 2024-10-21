CDH - Purogene Activation

This video demonstrates how to activate Purogene (Sodium Chlorite 3.2%) with Food Grade Phoshoric Acid to create 20,000ppm Chlorine dioxide solution.

This is then diluted to 3,000ppm (CDH 3000ppm) for use following various protocols including water treatment.

Purogene is EPA Approved for water treatment manufactured by Biocide International (Norman OK, USA), recently purchased by KEMIN Industries.



