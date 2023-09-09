5G & Other EMFs Are Destroying The Ability To Reproduce - Here's The Solution

Cory Hillis of EMF Solutions (https://bit.ly/emfsolcom) joins me in this episode to discuss the numerous studies that have shown how 5G radiation, along with all sorts of electro-magnetic frequencies we have in our society are lowering men's sperm count and destroying eggs inside women. That's not all, we'll cover how it's affecting other aspects of our lives and provide a proven solution to the problem.





Join us on Telegram! t.me/settingbrushfires

Help support the channel:

CashApp: $TheRealTimBrown

Zelle email: t.brown.hattrick (At) Gmail (dot) com

⁠⁠⁠https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/TheRealTimBrown⁠⁠⁠

Activate Your Own Stem Cells & Reverse The Aging Process, Click Join and at least silver package to get wholesale pricing: ⁠⁠⁠https://lifewave.com/timbrown1⁠⁠⁠

Grab your Vitamin B17, use promo Code TIM to save 10%: ⁠⁠https://rncstore.com/TIM⁠⁠

Protect Yourself From 5G, EMF & RF Radiation: ⁠⁠⁠https://www.emfsol.com/?aff=ctQ9GqtsMfLBD3XJZ⁠⁠

Buy Gold & Silver From A Man With Integrity: ⁠⁠https://kirkelliottphd.com/timbrown/⁠

Grab This Bucket Of Heirloom Seeds & Get Free Shipping With Promo Code TIM: ⁠⁠⁠https://heavensharvest.com/collections/seed-kits/products/heirloom-vegetable-seed-bucket?variant=34283425333292⁠⁠⁠

Stockpile Food For The Future: ⁠⁠⁠https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=5131805.ffe1a3⁠⁠⁠

Stockpile Your Ammo & Save $15 On Your First Order: ⁠⁠⁠https://ammo.com/i/aGRNd0wwRGwxTFE9c⁠⁠⁠

Save Up To 66% Off MyPillow with Promo Code TIMBROWN: ⁠⁠⁠https://www.mypillow.com/sonsofliberty⁠⁠⁠

Get A Great Deal On A Satellite Phone: ⁠⁠⁠https://satellitephonestore.com/?affiliate=liberty⁠⁠⁠

One Simple Way To Detoxify: ⁠⁠⁠https://timbrown.thegoodinside.com/pbx-trial-offer-557846⁠⁠⁠

Build Your Own Food Forest & Save 5% With Promo Code

TIMBROWN: ⁠⁠⁠https://shop.foodforestabundance.com/TIMBROWN





Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive

Follow us on Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/sonsoflibertyra





Grab our feed on Locals: https://thesonsoflibertyradio.locals.com/





Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia





https://sonsoflibertyradio.com





https://sonsoflibertymedia.com





Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/





Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate





Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/