Jesuit Theater, No Nukes, Gate-Keepers, Chiam Witz, SF Pederasts

SR 2024-12-10 Chiam on Hypocrisy

Topic list:

* “Friend”, “hero”, “love”...be precise with your language.

* “The Wild Geese”: more Jesuit Theater.

* Jesuit James Bond, sexual assault and “stolen atomic weapons”.

* When they brag about their “hidden hand”.

* “NO NUKES!” vs. “No atomic bombs dropped on Japan in 1945”: Machine shills vs. real investigators.

* The hidden danger of “Conservative” gate-keepers.

* Chiam “Gene Simmons” Witz loves the Jesuit Pope but mocks his hypocrisy on “walls”.

* The symbol of Germany’s punishment was the Maltese Cross: a WWII tank-ette vignette.

* One of the several brave Navy SEALs who “killed bin Laden” wants boys for “concubines”.

_____________________

