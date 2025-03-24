Lysander Spooner vs the Supreme Court: The Judicial Supremacy Lie

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“An unconstitutional judicial decision is no more binding than an unconstitutional legislative act.” With that one line, Lysander Spooner demolished the dangerous myth of judicial supremacy - the idea that a court’s opinion becomes law simply because judges say so. In this episode, we break down Spooner’s powerful insights and warnings, echoing the words of many Founders who’ve been long forgotten today. The truth is simple and radical: the Constitution is the supreme law of the land - not the opinions of unelected judges. Judicial supremacy isn’t just unconstitutional. It’s tyranny.
Path to Liberty: March 24, 2025