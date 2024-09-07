Dr. Wallach: Game Changer 4 Optimal Health & Wellness: Unraveling Facts w/ Hair Analysis DWD 9/4/24

Dr. Joel Wallach, BS, DVM, PostDoc (Pathology), ND will be discussing:





Why a hair analysis is a vital diagnostic tool in determining the minerals we may be deficient in and ones that we may have too many of which both can cause dis-ease in our bodies. Dr. Wallach will discuss the usual suspects when it comes to nutritional deficiencies and the more common minerals that we may have too many of due to our environment and other ways we can get toxicity buildup.

Take a look at this show and experience how Dr. Wallach pours out his knowledge for our benefit, telling us the truth about nutrition and the necessity of it for our bodies to function properly.





Dr. Wallach explains to us that plants can make Proteins, Vitamins and Amino Acids but they cannot make any Minerals although a plant or a tree can absorb Minerals. In day gone by people discovered the necessity and benefit of Salt and of Seaweed in our diets.





Talking on a Hair Analysis, Dr. Wallach explains that a Hair Analysis gives you information that you do not get from a Blood test.





Dr. Wallach answers questions on;

Varicose Veins & Bunions,

Human T-cell Lymphotropic Virus type 1 (HTLV1),

Microwave Cooking,

Colloidal Silver,

Over production of Red Blood Cells.

So tune in!!!!





