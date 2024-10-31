John 4:1-6 - A Verse by Verse Study with Dave Hunt and T. A. McMahon

Join Dave and Tom as they engage in an in-depth, verse-by-verse examination of the Gospel of John. We hope you will be challenged and convicted as you listen to these insightful, exegetical discussions compiled from nearly four years of Search the Scriptures Daily radio programs. Open your Bible and prepare for an edifying pilgrimage into God's Word.





More about the Bible: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/bible

More about Catholicism: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/catholicism

Our website: https://www.reachingcatholics.org

Our main website: www.thebereancall.org

Store: store.thebereancall.org

Download our app: www.thebereancall.org/app

Sign up for our email updates: https://www.thebereancall.org/subscribe