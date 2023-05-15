© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
THE MASSIVE INVASION: ILLEGALS SENT TO NEW YORK COUNTIES FOR FREE HOUSING
The collapse of the border means the migrant crisis may be coming to your backyard. Suburban communities have become the target of the left. New York County Executives Steve Mclaughlin and Steve Neuhaus join America Right Now to discuss.
https://rumble.com/v2nny8q-asylum-seekers-sent-to-new-york-counties-for-free-housing.html