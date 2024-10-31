Re-creation is creating anew for making life better. As the creative process is engaged tension is relaxed, distractions fade from interest, artificial limits to thinking can be bypassed and the mind is refreshed with expanded awareness.

The concept of re-creation is very important to the renewal of our lives and our world.





Yeswise Inspiry is a wellspring of awareness, creative mind, inspiration, holistic reality, positive wisdom and well-being.

~ Yeswise Education Service holistic learning modules: health, poisons, survival, the conglomerate empire, holistic philosophy:



https://yeswise.com/

~ Yeswise Inspiry archive: https://yeswise.com/inspiry.htm

~ Yeswise Insights archive, notes, resources:

https://awaremore.com/Programs

~ reality analysis & philosophy: https://holisticreality.com

~ natural health info + items: https://reallywell.com



