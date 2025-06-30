BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Believe And See
Pastor Jack Ward
Pastor Jack Ward
2 views • 2 months ago

6/29/2025

Romans 10:10-11 Believe and See

Intro:  The world tells us that seeing is believing.  Yes that is true.  Some things we have to see to believe.  Most things are like that in the world.  Even our works for Christ show our faith.  Jesus did miracles to prove that He was the Son of God and the Savior of the world.  But the Bible’s theme is actually “believe and see.”  We cannot receive from God until we have faith in Him.  He is holy and just.  We are sinful and fallen.  How can a sinful fallen man have a relationship with a holy God? By faith.  Believe and see.  

biblemystery babylonend-timestomahawklast-dayspastor-jack-wardjack-wardtomahawk-church
