Irrefutable! Trump to Bring Proof of Fraud to 4th Indictment

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Aug. 15 -2023 - The shocking indictment of Donald Trump for the fourth time has everyday Americans cringing and wondering if there’s any way to save this failing nation. Yet, Mr. Trump promises that he will be exonerated after he presents an “irrefutable report” in the upcoming Georgia trial. Let's look at the evidence on both sides...and pray, pray, pray for God to avenge us.
Let's look at the evidence on both sides...and pray, pray, pray for God to avenge us.