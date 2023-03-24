The EndGame for USA… There Is No Way Out... ONLY JESUS CHRIST and BELIEF IN HIM

svb Silicon Valley Bank is the subject here. This video is by Barry Scarbrough Popularity 30,083 views on March 15, 2023.

He like many are waiting for the soon Rapture of the Church. These bank failures tie to Scripture. The title of this video the Lord laid on his heart. Barry is a CPA and understands the financial world. He said that God raised him as a financial mind. I can tell you this is the endgame for America folks. This is not fear mongering. This channel about getting as many people to Christ as he possibly can. He testifies how to get saved, how simple it is to get saved. Easy believism is it. Jesus got the angriest at the Pharisees and the money changers in the temple. Jesus is your salvation is what you have to believe. The bank had a liquidity failure when there was a bank run. He explains the rules of the bank. They only have to have a fraction of the money to satisfy customers. Mirrored



