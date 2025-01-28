© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Devory Darkins: DOJ, Doug In Exile: BOMBSHELL, Vince Dao: US Troops, ACLJ: World Leaders | EP1456 - Highlights Begin 01/28/2025 8:00 PM EST
https://rumble.com/v6ec5h7-ep1456.html?mref=2trvx&mc=bxrql
Daily News Update - https://murtech.com/
MurTech on Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/MurTech
***
Help Keep Free Speech Alive...
https://buy.stripe.com/28odTe6w45pU1MYfYY
---
Join my Locals community for exclusive content at dailynewsupdate.locals.com!
https://dailynewsupdate.locals.com/support
***
Comment of the Day - Rob52:
https://rumble.com/v6e60pp-livestream.html#comment-554785666
***
Devory Darkins 01/28 - DOJ Prosecutors suffer HUMILIATING blow by Trump
***
Doug In Exile 01/28 - NEW Secretary of Defense DROPS BOMBSHELL on CNN
https://rumble.com/embed/v6btet7/?pub=2trvx
***
Vince Dao 01/28 - US Troops DEPLOY to Mexico Border as Trump DECLARES National Emergency
***
ACLJ - Sekulow 01/28 - World Leaders No Longer Laughing as Trump Sends Strong Message
https://rumble.com/embed/v6bu9vj/?pub=2trvx
*******************
Quiver Quantitative - Trade Like an Insider
*******************
QuickRX Store
Discount Code: save10
******************
Dr. Pierre Kory, MD, MPA and Dr. Scott Marsland, FNP-C: Welcome To The Leading Edge Clinic
******************
Peter McCullough, MD, MPH: The Wellness Company
*******************
My Free Doctor: 'Banned' Methods Used To Treat 150,000+ COVID Patients By Doctors Organization Had Only 4 Deaths