Victory in Bad Times
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
114 followers
Follow
11 views • 9 months ago

The eighth chapter of Romans says that all things work out for good to them that love God. That means you won't always get what you want but God will provide exactly what you need because He has an eternal perspective and will support things that promote spiritual growth.

Jesus didn't provide salvation and send the Holy Spirit only to abandon you in a time of need. But just like with a natural disaster, you need to prepare yourself as the end times are almost upon us. You can do this by mentally trusting in God alone, not in men or a government and be ready to live and die for your faith.

God desires your obedience and this act of free will is something that Satan also craves. Maintain a close relationship with Jesus or you won't hold up when the pressure hits. While there is still time, find like minded believers and meet together for prayer, worship and study.

You also need to prepare to live in the supernatural because there will come a time when you won't be able to rely upon man. The early church thrived because it depended upon the central leadership of the Holy Spirit. In the end, God is your source and you need to be ready when things get tough.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2013/RLJ-1414.pdf

RLJ-1414 -- OCTOBER 20, 2013

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays at 9AM PST or anytime during the week at: https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm


Keywords
jesusprayertribulationend timesstudyrevelationworship
