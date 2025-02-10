MORE AND MORE EXPOSURE | 2-10-2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Show #2342
Show Notes:
Coach and Lebron: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Seyunti0xY&t=4091s
States moving to ban Covid Vax: https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/news-selections/national-news/states-moving-to-ban-covid-19-vaccines-after-grievous-harm
US Constitution: https://www.archives.gov/founding-docs/constitution-transcript
Who Got Money? https://www.forbes.com/sites/saradorn/2025/02/03/these-are-the-top-usaid-recipients-from-religious-groups-to-major-us-companies-as-trump-targets-agency/
Chelsea Clinton got 84 Million: https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=pfbid02MBocJcQePoKvLZrXr61rKTFambH6j61B9r3w56fQVFsMbp39PFE1hUfPfoT7yUb4l&id=100004254347128
USAID Fraud: https://thenewamerican.com/us/usaid-is-historys-largest-criminal-fraud-operation-and-heres-a-shocking-list-of-abuses/
Assoc Press, NYT and Politico: https://theeconomiccollapseblog.com/the-mainstream-media-will-never-recover-from-these-shocking-revelations-about-the-associated-press-the-new-york-times-and-politico
More payouts: https://www.facebook.com/tony.jannace/posts/pfbid0vYa7YJC6phnqpDMMBrwGpZtbF4nW2Xjk1z6Em6wsDDTishaKtsmUi9GTDBzMn7qSl
Ivermectin info: https://coachdavelive.com/wp-content/uploads/Ivermectin.txt
Republican Attorneys General Investigating Fauci on State Level: https://www.facebook.com/Breitbart/posts/pfbid02FmpoJhuVVYHQsvdR4KCNSRM3ue8UVDa5B6FB25Td8AX6HCMLVberbGqR8YwQgjkal
Episcopal Bishop earns millions from Gov: https://cis.org/Barnett/Oped-Episcopal-bishop-lectures-Trump-while-earning-taxpayer-millions-bring-migrants-US
Licking County Mega Church Scandal: https://www.dispatch.com/story/news/crime/2025/02/09/yost-cites-friendship-with-mega-church-leader-in-recusal-from-sex-case/78284666007/
UGA Students Baptized in Truck Beds: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?mibextid=wwXIfr&v=779490464123152&rdid=xlPCJs2RQiVR8ipX
Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.
