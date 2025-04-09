The Moment President Trump stopped Talking about the Vaccines — Trump asked John Rich, “why are People Booing me at my Rallies when I Bring up the Vaccine?”





He told Trump, “We, the American people, do not trust the people that you were forced to trust at the time when this was happening. The FDA, the CDC, the NIH, the WHO, Fauci and all the rest.





Mr President, we consider them to be a bunch of murderous depopulationist psychopaths….





Here’s the problem, here’s why they’re booing you. Because every human being out in that rally has either themselves or they know someone who has been harmed by the vaccine or has died. I said I had members of my own family that were forced to take it, against their will to keep their jobs, and now they’ve got all kinds of problems…





He (Trump) goes, “Unbelievable.” And he looked around the room and asked if anyone else has heard about this?





Herschel Walker spoke up and said he hears it all the time from his constituents in Georgia.





Then, slimy Lindsey Graham spoke up and said to Trump not to listen to conspiracy theories.





John Rich told his ass to shut up and Lindsey’s big mouth was silenced while John continued to talk to Trump about it.





After that, President Trump said no more vaccine talk.





https://rumble.com/v6ruah1-the-moment-president-trump-stopped-talking-about-the-vaccines.html



