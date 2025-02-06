✈️Russia proposes production of CUTTING-EDGE Su-57 fighter jets in India

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Russia proposes production of CUTTING-EDGE Su-57 fighter jets in India
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
174 views • 7 months ago

Russia proposes production of CUTTING-EDGE Su-57 fighter jet in India

🚀 India will get the latest 5th-gen Su-57 fighter jets (https://t.me/geo_gaganauts/729), along with the possibility of joint production and assistance in developing India's indigenous version of this aircraft, Russian aerospace and defence company Rosoboronexport said.

👉 For the first time, the Su-57 will be showcased at Aero India 2025, where it will take part in demonstration flights. 

Adding more planes: 

Why operating Mirage fighter jets won't be a breeze for Ukraine 

France has officially delivered the first shipment of Mirage 2000-5F fighter jets to Ukraine but operating them in combat won’t be smooth sailing for Ukraine. Here’s why:

🔘 Integration & Operational Hurdles:

Ukraine must integrate the Mirage jets with its Soviet-era aircraft and incoming US F-16s. Pilots will need to refine tactics and improve coordination with ground forces. 

🔘 Basing & Runway Concerns:

The Mirage 2000’s high landing speed and delta wing design require runways of at least 700 meters, meaning Ukraine’s airbases may need modifications to accommodate them.

🔘 Maintenance & Logistics Struggles:

Ukraine may face a shortage of trained personnel to keep the Mirages operational, as expertise is mostly limited to France and Greece. Sustaining these jets in combat conditions could be a major challenge.

🔘 Language Barriers:

Despite undergoing a six-month training program, Ukrainian pilots might still struggle with maintenance and operational nuances due to technical manuals being primarily in French.

🔘 High-Risk Targets for Russia:

Russia has emphasized that its early warning and electronic warfare systems are tailored to detect and neutralize NATO aircraft.

With long-range missile systems like the S-200, S-300, S-400, and S-500 in its arsenal, Russia could pose a serious threat to the Mirages in Ukrainian skies.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
