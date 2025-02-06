✈️Russia proposes production of CUTTING-EDGE Su-57 fighter jets in India

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russia proposes production of CUTTING-EDGE Su-57 fighter jet in India
🚀 India will get the latest 5th-gen Su-57 fighter jets (https://t.me/geo_gaganauts/729), along with the possibility of joint production and assistance in developing India's indigenous version of this aircraft, Russian aerospace and defence company Rosoboronexport said.
👉 For the first time, the Su-57 will be showcased at Aero India 2025, where it will take part in demonstration flights.
Adding more planes:
Why operating Mirage fighter jets won't be a breeze for Ukraine
France has officially delivered the first shipment of Mirage 2000-5F fighter jets to Ukraine but operating them in combat won’t be smooth sailing for Ukraine. Here’s why:
🔘 Integration & Operational Hurdles:
Ukraine must integrate the Mirage jets with its Soviet-era aircraft and incoming US F-16s. Pilots will need to refine tactics and improve coordination with ground forces.
🔘 Basing & Runway Concerns:
The Mirage 2000’s high landing speed and delta wing design require runways of at least 700 meters, meaning Ukraine’s airbases may need modifications to accommodate them.
🔘 Maintenance & Logistics Struggles:
Ukraine may face a shortage of trained personnel to keep the Mirages operational, as expertise is mostly limited to France and Greece. Sustaining these jets in combat conditions could be a major challenge.
🔘 Language Barriers:
Despite undergoing a six-month training program, Ukrainian pilots might still struggle with maintenance and operational nuances due to technical manuals being primarily in French.
🔘 High-Risk Targets for Russia:
Russia has emphasized that its early warning and electronic warfare systems are tailored to detect and neutralize NATO aircraft.
With long-range missile systems like the S-200, S-300, S-400, and S-500 in its arsenal, Russia could pose a serious threat to the Mirages in Ukrainian skies.