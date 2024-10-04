© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Iran Continues to Land at BIA, Defies Israel.
Despite Israeli threats, Iranian government planes have continued to land in Beirut. This plane is carrying Iran's Foreign Minister and tonnes of medical aid.
Adding:
Lebanon: Iranian Foreign Minister today is in Beirut
"If Israel makes a mistake, we will attack its gas and energy facilities," an IRGC official told CNN.