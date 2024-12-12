⚡️Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (12 December 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Kharkov direction, units of the Sever Group of Forces defeated formations of the Territorial Defence Brigade near Volchansk (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 65 troops and one armoured fighting vehicle.

▫️Units of the Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation and delivered strikes at manpower and hardware of one tank brigade, two mechanised brigades, one airmobile brigade, two territorial defence brigade, and one National Guard brigade of the AFU close to Dvurechnaya, Glushkovka, Zagryzovo, Lozovaya, Kupyansk, Zeleny Gai (Kharkov region), Terny (Donetsk People's Republic), and Serebryansky forestry. Seven counter-attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 410 troops, one tank, one pickup truck, two 105-mm M119 guns, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, one U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howitzer, one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and one ammunition depot.

▫️ Units of the Yug Group of Forces continued to advance into the depths of the enemy's defence and defeated detachments of two mechanised brigades, one motorised infantry brigade, and two territorial defence brigades of the AFU near Minkovka, Chasov Yar, Ostrovskoye, Annovka, Uspenovka, and Kurakhovo (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 295 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, and one pickup truck.

▫️ As a result of decisive actions of the Tsentr Group of Forces' units, Zarya (Donetsk People's Republic) was liberated.

Strikes were delivered at the enemy's manpower and hardware of three mechanised brigades, one motorised infantry brigade, one jaeger brigade, one marine brigades, one National Guard brigade, and Lyut Assault Brigade of the National Police of Ukraine near Dzerzhinsk, Shcherbinovka, Mirolyubovka, and Shevchenko (Donetsk People's Republic). Nine counter-attacks launched by AFU armed formations were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 390 troops, one tank, two motor vehicles, one Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, two 152-mm Msta-B howitzers, one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and two 122-mm D-30 howitzers.

▫️The Vostok Group of Forces' units improved the situation along the front line and defeated units of one mechanised brigade and two territorial defence brigades of the AFU near Velikaya Novosyolka, Storozhevoye, Razliv, and Komar (Donetsk People's Republic). Three counter-attacks launched by the enemy's assault detachments were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 150 troops, two motor vehicles, one 155-mm Bogdana and one 152-mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery systems, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer.

▫️Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces engaged manpower and hardware of two territorial defence brigades of the AFU close to Mikhailovka and Nikolskoye (Kherson region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 35 troops, two motor vehicles, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and one electronic warfare station.

▫️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged one AFU UAV workshop and clusters of AFU manpower and military hardware in 137 areas during the day.

▫️ Air defence systems shot down four U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles and 37 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles.

▫️ In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 649 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 37,596 unmanned aerial vehicles, 586 anti-aircraft missile systems, 19,730 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,500 MLRS combat vehicles, 19,482 field artillery guns and mortars, and 29,146 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.