❗️18+ Graphic: Syrian rebels from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, execute an Alawite man

Syrian rebels from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham Islamist terrorist group executed an Alawite, reported Oleg Blokhin, Russian war correspondent who had worked in Syria.

The Alawites are an Arab ethnoreligious group that live primarily in Syria and Lebanon and follow Alawism, a religious sect that splintered from early Shia Islam.

The Alawites form the dominant religious group on the Syrian coast and towns near the coast, which are also inhabited by Sunnis, Christians, and Ismailis.

"The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham thugs have Alawites, Kurds, and Shiites on their list of ethnic and religious cleansing. Although Hayat Tahrir al-Sham officially prohibits it, ethnic and religious cleansing will definitely occur and will continue immediately after the thugs enter the settlements," Blokhin wrote in his Telegram channel commenting on the execution video.

Now, militants are shelling Al-Suqaylabiyah, mainly Christian city in northeastern Syria, the war correspondent informed.