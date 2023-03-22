EPOCH TV | China’s New ‘Ethnic Specific’ Bio-Weapons Target Specific Races Based on DNA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
EPOCH TV | Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov
The CCP is indeed developing #Weapons that target specific race and ethnicity markers, which might make it more clear as to why the CCP has been able to stitch together the largest collection of American DNA profiles.
BGI, one of the largest manufacturers of prenatal tests used around the world, has been sending the genetic data of pregnant women to the #ChineseMilitary.
Full episode:
https://ept.ms/DNABasedWeaponsFM