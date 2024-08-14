Netflix Going Woke - Leaving California - Older Men Better Soldiers

Why People Are Now Cancelling Netflix





Social media is blazing with calls to boycott Netflix after its executive chairman, Reed Hastings, donated $7 million to a super PAC supporting Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential campaign, according to Variety.





This $7 million donation is reportedly the largest single campaign donation ever made by the Netflix cofounder. Hastings and his wife have long been among the largest donors of the Democratic party.





https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2024/07/29/why-is-cancelnetflix-trending/74555456007/









Greece Implements Six-Day Work Week





This new provision from the recent labour law will apply to the public sector, public utilities, banks, and private sector businesses currently operating on a five-day work week.





The change aims to address scheduling issues for businesses with continuous or 24-hour operations. These businesses have struggled with productivity due to the restriction on a sixth working day, which has led many workers to engage in undeclared labour. Employees working on the sixth day will receive 40% extra pay and 115% if it falls on a holiday.





https://greekcitytimes.com/2024/06/20/greece-six-day-work-week









Chevron Dumps California for Texas After 145 Years





Chevron Corp., based in California since the days of kerosene lamps, is moving headquarters to Texas after years of fighting Golden State officials over strict environmental policies and costly regulations.





The move announced Friday will end the company’s 145 years of being based in the most populous US state. The shift prompted Texas Governor Greg Abbott to welcome Chevron to its “true home,” while a spokesperson for his California counterpart Gavin Newsom dismissed it as a “logical culmination” of a years-long transition by the oil giant.





https://finance.yahoo.com/news/chevron-misses-estimates-adding-hess-102154971.html









Every Company Leaving California: 2020-2024





Arguably since the first agricultural revolution 10,000+ years ago, work has been tied to a fixed location. That location-based work – first a farm, then a manufacturing plant, then an office – created opportunity. Opportunity attracted workers (or new citizens).





Therefore, we always formed cities, countries, and societies primarily through location-based opportunity. Go where the work is, as they say. For the first time in thousands of years, that trend is reversing. With the internet (and remote work layered on top), you now can bring your work (your livelihood, really) with you to any location. Now, cities and states offer remote work incentive programs.





https://buildremote.co/companies/companies-leaving-california/









Old Guys Make the Best Soldiers!





When one pensioner's military application gets rejected on the grounds of being too old, he gets really, really mad! He comes up with a million hilarious reasons why older guys make much better soldiers than younger ones.





https://www.ba-bamail.com/humor/old-guys-make-the-best-soldiers/