ACIM-LESSON 224-GOD IS MY FATHER, AND HE LOVES HIS SON. AND MORE...

Today I share from my life and review ACIM Lesson 224. More powerful downloads from A Course In Miracles. Blessed to have had this course cross my path! I hope you enjoy as much as I do.EVERYONE NEEDS A SPACE TO TRANSFORM… IF YOU DON’T HAVE THAT SACRED HUMAN SPACE AND SOUL FAMILY AVAILABLE TO YOU YET- I CAN BE THAT FOR YOU. REACH OUT AND I CAN BECOME A SACRED LOVING SPACE FOR TRANSFORMATION TO HAPPEN IN YOUR LIFE. IT’S DIVINELY YOURS!!! SEND ME A PRIVATE MESSAGE ON TELEGRAM I WOULD LOVE TO HEAR FROM YOU- https://t.me/TheRoot411(This is my personal channel so no one else will see your message)
If you don’t have telegram you can get it for your phone or desktop computer here- https://telegram.org/
Signed
Unconditional Love