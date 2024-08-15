Aaron Day - Potential use of CBDCs in emergency situations and government policies

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🔍 Wonder what a future with total surveillance & control looks like? 🔮Aaron describes a world where your carbon usage affects your financial freedom! 👀 Are we already living it? Find out! 🚗🍔💳 #SocialCreditSystem #Technocracy #FutureWorld #Surveillance #FinancialFreedom #UNGoals #CarbonFootprint #Awareness #ScienceAndTech