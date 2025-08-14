Transhumanism’s Seductive Peril: Losing Humanity to AI

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Transhumanism promises god-like AI merging, but at what cost? The lure of neural implants and digital transcendence could make us forget what makes us human – until our biological needs painfully remind us.
#Transhumanism #HumanOrMachine #AIDilemma #TechWarning #StayHuman
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport