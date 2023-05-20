Final Jubilee and the Return of Christ (MUST WATCH)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This incredible Bible study showcases the apparent connection between God's jubilee cycle and the second coming of Jesus Christ. By first reconciling our understanding of the books of Ezra, Nehemiah, and Esther, we can then plainly see the evidence pointing towards a specific year for Christ's return. That year is revealed in this video -- and it is upon the doorstep. Please watch and share.