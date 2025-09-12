BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Global Fury: France and Nepal's Explosive Revolt Against Corruption | News Behind the News
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
67 followers
1
81 views • 1 week ago

In September 2025, citizens worldwide demand accountability as protests erupt in France and Nepal, exposing deep-rooted government failures. From highway blockades and fiery clashes in Paris to the burning of Kathmandu's parliament, these movements signal widespread exhaustion with austerity, scandals, and unchecked power. Sean Morgan uncovers the patterns driving this surge toward reform, uniting diverse voices in a call for systemic change.


Keywords
political upheavalgovernment accountabilitysean morganunchecked powerglobal protestsparis clashesfrance unrestsystemic changepolitical scandalsseptember 2025nepal uprisingausterity backlashcitizen demandskathmandu parliamentreform movementsworldwide unrestgrassroots mobilizationtransparency callsrevolution patterns
