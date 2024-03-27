© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Blinken says Ukraine will join NATO. Elon Musk calls it a prelude to nuclear apocalypse.
12 views • 03/27/2024
Anthony Blinken promises Ukraine will join NATO, which would trigger direct war with Russia and likely a nuclear apocalypse | Ukraine attacks Russian-controlled nuclear plant | Republican Mike Turner tells CNN GOP hijacked by Russian propaganda | Trump to announce stance on abortion | Death to America chants at Michigan anti-Israel protest | Elon Musk defies Brazil Supreme Court censorship order | Trump dares judge in Alvin Bragg case to jail him over gag order | Jimmy Kimmel accidentally points out mass immigration is bad for nations | Container ship loses power in NY harbor | Pelosi calls for Biden to stop arming Israel | 100,000 Israelis gather to protest Netanyahu
