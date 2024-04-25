Dr. Joel Wallach Bone Appetit: The Role of Nutrition in Building Strong Bones 4/25/24





Dr. Wallach will dive into the world of strong bones and the food choices that support them. We'll start by understanding how bones work and why keeping them healthy is important throughout life. Then, we'll explore the science behind key nutrients like calcium and vitamin D, explaining how they contribute to bone strength. But it won't stop there - we'll discuss other essential players like Vitamin K2 and magnesium, and explore dietary patterns that promote strong bones. We'll also debunk some common myths about bone health and nutrition, leaving you with clear information. Finally, we'll wrap up with practical tips for incorporating bone-building foods into your diet and empower you to take action for stronger bones.





STREAM SCHEDULE: Monday - Friday 12PM PST / 1PM MST / 2pm CST / 3PM EST





To Join Us Visit:

www.DailyWithDocZoom.com





Submit a written question to Dr. Joel Wallach at:

https://dailywithdoc.com





Sign up for our Free newsletter, delivered right to your inbox: https://dailywithdoc.com





Watch recent shows, shop our store, find more Alternative Empowering articles and videos at:





https://dailywithdoc.com





** Now on Apple TV App

https://apps.apple.com/app/daily-with...





** Now on Vimeo

https://vimeo.com/user210503445/colle...





** Now on Roku TV App https://channelstore.roku.com/details...





Follow Us On Rumble:

⁠https://rumble.com/user/CriticalHealt...

⁠

Follow Us On Facebook:

⁠https://www.facebook.com/CriticalHealth⁠





Follow Us On YouTube:

⁠





/ @criticalhealthnews





Follow Us On Twitter:

⁠https://twitter.com/DailywithDoc





iHeartRadio

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-da...





Spotify

⁠https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/sh...

⁠

Apple Podcasts

⁠https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...

⁠

CastBox

⁠https://castbox.fm/channel/id5519268?...

⁠

RadioPublic

⁠https://radiopublic.com/daily-with-do...

⁠

Amazon Music / Podcasts

⁠https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/264...

⁠

⁠Overcast.fm/⁠ App

DailywithDoc





Pocketcasts

⁠https://pca.st/hdlbwnpz





Follow Us On Brighteon

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/da...





Limited Time: Get a free 15-minute consultation with a Certified Wholistic Health Coach! Complete the assessment at www.DIYwithDocWallach.com





Become a Certified Wholistic Health Coach with us www.CoachwithBecca.com





#DRJOELWALLACH #BECCADUKES #DAILYWITHDOC #CRITICALHEALTHNEWS #90FORLIFE #CERTIFIEDWHOLISTICHEALTHCOACH #HEALTHCOACH #KETO #WEIGHTLOSS #NUTRITION