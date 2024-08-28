BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Why you don’t need to fear the IRS: Debunking the IRS myth of power! (Short)
Most every American is deathly afraid of the IRS and believe that if you were to stop filing IRS tax returns you will go to tax prison and IRS will seize your paycheck, bank accountand your property.  In this presentation you will see that IRS reputation of invincibility was achieved through F.E.A.R (False Evidence Appearing Real), that corrupt major media has drummed up in American peoples minds for decades.

Peymon, President of Freedom Law School, will show you how the major media tricked you to believe that the IRS is strong, and you are weak. You are actually far stronger and the IRS far weaker when you stop filing 1040 income tax confession forms. You will see how IRS is only a Wizard of OZ.

income taxirstaxlawfederal income taxincomewithholdingtax courttaxable incometrade or business
